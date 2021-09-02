ABBA Reunite for First Time in 40 Years, Announce New Album and Digital Concert

After years of delay and teasing on social media, ABBA have officially reunited, announcing the new album Voyage out November 6th.

Although the Swedish pop group sang “Me and I” at a private gala in 2016 — their first time performing since 1986 — this marks their first time officially reuniting in 40 years. Ahead of the release, they dropped the reflective ballad “I Still Have Faith In You” and the disco gem “Don’t Shut Me Down.”

In addition, ABBA will also perform a digital concert on May 27th, 2022 — which they first announced in 2016. Made through George Lucas’ Industry Light & Magic, Abba Voyage will take place at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park’s arena in London. General tickets are available on September 7th.

“It’s been a while since we made music together,” the band said in a statement. “Almost 40 years, actually. We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we’ve decided it’s time to end it. They say it’s foolhardy to wait more than 40 years between albums, so we’ve recorded a follow-up to The Visitors. We simply call it Voyage and we’re truly sailing in uncharted waters.”

“It’s hard to say what’s been the most joyful thing for me with this project,” Andersson said. “If it’s the involvement in creating the concert together with everyone or being back in the studio together again after 40 years. I think hearing Frida and Agnetha singing again is hard to beat.” Added Anni-Frid Lyngstad: “Those first sessions back in 2018 were such fun, and when Benny called and asked if I’d consider singing some more I jumped at it!”