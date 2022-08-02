ABBA and Elton John Bring ‘Chiquitita’ Meets ‘Bennie and the Jets’ Mashup to Life on TikTok

ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Elton John stepped up their TikTok transition game to remotely perform a live rendition of the popular audio on the app that combines the former’s 1979 hit “Chiquitita” with the latter’s 1973 standout “Bennie and the Jets.”

The TikTok audio seamlessly blends the “Chiquitita” into “Bennie and the Jets,” using only the piano instrumental from both tracks. In the collaborative video, Andersson sits at his jet-black piano and plays to the tune before the camera switches over to a pair of hands on a golden set of keys. As it pans up, John plays along, grinning in a custom bedazzled tracksuit.

“Heard that ‘Chiquitita’ was trending again… with Elton John!” the caption on the official ABBA TikTok account reads.

“So … what if Benny and the Jets were into ABBA?” the original audio, uploaded in June, imagines. The TikTok user captioned the source video: “For all your gorgeous summer transitions.” The audio has since been used in over 54,000 videos on the app.

“Chiquitita” meets “Bennie and the Jets” has outperformed John’s own catalog on the app, his most popular official audio, “I’m Still Standing,” coming in at 34,800 videos. But ABBA is something of TikTok royalty.

The original “Chiquitita” audio has been used in 39,000 videos, but even that doesn’t hold a candle to the 117,800 videos that feature “Dancing Queen,” the 252,100 uses of “Mamma Mia,” or the whopping 431,800 videos soundtracked by “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).”