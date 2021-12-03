Children Create an ABBA Christmas Special — Yes, Really — in ‘Little Things’ Video

A group of school children get in the Christmas spirit by putting on an ABBA special in the Swedish group’s new video for “Little Things,” off their recent album Voyage.

The children’s special is a take on the digital concerts ABBA will perform in London next year, complete with motion capture, choreography, rehearsals, and more. The band will donate all proceeds to Unicef, similar to “Chiquitita,” when they donated half the funds to the organization in 1979.

“We think it is impossible to eradicate poverty without the empowerment of women,” the group said in a statement. “That’s why we support Unicef in protecting girls from sexual violence and empowering them through the Global Child Protection Fund. We have done so for many years with our song ‘Chiquitita,’ and now we have decided to give Unicef a Christmas gift in the form of a second song: ‘Little Things’ from our album Voyage.”

Voyage marked Abba’s first new album in 40 years. They recently earned a Grammy nomination for “I Still Have Faith in You,” receiving a nod for Record of the Year.