Aaron Carter: Police Say ‘No Evidence of Foul Play’ as Mom Calls for a ‘Real Investigation’

Although authorities suspect no foul play in Aaron Carter’s death, the late singer’s mother is calling for a homicide investigation into his November 2022 death at the age of 34.

Carter’s mother, Jane Schneck, posted on Facebook Wednesday that she’s “still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter,” adding that the coroner “wrote it off” as an accidental drug overdose. “They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past.”

Schneck also shared disturbing “death scene photos” of the bathroom of Carter’s Lancaster, California home where the singer was found dead by paramedics on Nov. 5, 2022; it’s unclear when the photos were taken and what evidence she believes the photographs reveal.

“They allowed people to go in and out although a lot of potential homicide information was there for years,” Schneck wrote of the initial investigation. “Aaron had a lot of death threats and many many people who were making his life miserable.”

In a statement to Rolling Stone, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said, “Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the death of Aaron Carter. To date, there has been no evidence of foul play found during the investigation. The results of Mr. Carter’s autopsy are still pending. The investigation remains ongoing.”

Shortly after his death, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner’s office released a statement deferring an official cause of death pending further investigation following an autopsy. The doctor examined the body and requested additional information to determine cause and manner of death.