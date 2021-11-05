Aaron and Bryce Dessner Preview ‘C’mon C’mon’ Score With ‘I Won’t Remember?’

The National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner preview their upcoming score from the film C’mon C’mon with “I Won’t Remember?” The full score arrives Nov. 12, a week before the film’s release.

C’mon C’mon — a family drama starring Joaquin Phoenix and Gaby Hoffman — reunites the Dessners with director Mike Mills, who previously helmed the short film that accompanied the National’s 2019 LP I Am Easy to Find. “I Won’t Remember?” is an ambient piece awash with synths and subtle hints of clarinet.

“Aaron and Bryce often work in a very subtle, minimal, gossamer kind of style,” Mills said in a statement. “We went through a long process filled with exploring places that ultimately didn’t work, but we had to kind of find this gentle sound, this particular melody and set of chords that really holds the specific emotional world, the energy of the music becomes gentle, cloud-like, intimate.”

C’mon C’mon marks the Dessners’ first film score together since 2016’s Transpecos. In a year where the National have been idle, the Dessners have kept busy on multiple projects: Aaron — after working on Taylor Swift’s Folklore and Evermore — collaborated with Justin Vernon on the new Big Red Machine LP, while Bryce worked with the Australian String Quartet and Sydney Dance Company on Impermanence/Disintegration.