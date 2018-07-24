Rolling Stone

Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator Team For New Song ‘Potato Salad’

Rappers hint at new collaboration WANGSAP after dropping music video filmed in Paris

A$AP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator have teamed for a new track titled "Potato Salad," which the rappers paired with a video filmed in Paris.

A$AP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator have teamed for a new track titled “Potato Salad,” which the rappers paired with a music video filmed in Paris.

The collaboration was released as part of A$AP Rocky’s creative collective AWGE’s latest long-form video AWGE DVD Vol. 3, Pitchfork reports.

After the two rappers meet up in the French city, they each deliver a verse in front of the Eiffel Tower. Jaden Smith also makes a surprise cameo when A$AP Rocky mocks mumble rappers in the “Potato Salad” video, which begins at the 6:30-mark of AWGE DVD Vol. 3. At the end of the track, the duo hint at a future collaboration called WANGSAP. The video then jumps to A$AP Rocky posing for a photograph with FKA Twigs.

Following a series of one-off tracks earlier this year, A$AP Rocky released his latest LP Testing in May. Tyler, the Creator, who released his Flower Boy in July 2017, has also been productive in 2018 with a handful of new songs and unearthed tracks, including “435” and “Okra.”

In This Article: A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
