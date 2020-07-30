A$AP Ferg, Nicki Minaj Command You to ‘Move Ya Hips’ in New Track

A$AP Ferg, Nicki Minaj and Atlanta rapper MadeinTYO are here with the hottest indoor workout of the summer. The trio have teamed up for a new song, “Move Ya Hips,” released on Thursday with a video styled after late-night fitness infomercials.

Although this is technically an A$AP Ferg track, and MadeinTYO raps the hook, Nicki has the most extensive verse out of the three of them, kicking off with a Juice reference and ending with a shoutout to Rogue from X-Men. In between, she squeezes in some of her favorite high fashion brands and most iconic hairstyles: “Saint Laurent all on my shades, then I pull up in a cherry Mercedes, yay/Strawberry shortcake hair, Chinese bangs with my two braids, ayy.”

This is A$AP Ferg’s first new release since he collaborated with Big Sean on “Bezerk” last September. It’s also Ferg’s third collaboration with Nicki Minaj, following 2017’s “Plain Jane REMIX” and 2018’s “Runnin” for the Creed II soundtrack. In a press release, he teased that a sequel to his 2019 Floor Seats EP would be coming soon.

Nicki Minaj collaborated with Tekashi 6ix9ine on “Trollz,” released this past June. The track followed 6ix9ine’s “Gooba,” the first song he unveiled a little more than a month after being released from prison early due to coronavirus concerns. (He is currently serving the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.) Nicki also contributed to a remix of Doja Cat’s hit single “Say So.”