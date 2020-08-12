A Sex Bot Turns Evil in A$AP Ferg’s ‘Move Ya Hips’ Video

A$AP Ferg might have dropped his new song “Move Ya Hips” (featuring Nicki Minaj and Atlanta rapper MadeinTYO) with a charming visualizer about working out, but the official video is much more cinematic and sinister.

Directed by Isaac Rentz, the clip opens with a man ordering a sex bot on his phone — features include “Realistic! Flexible! Freak mode!” The bot arrives seemingly seconds later in a wooden crate, much to the man’s excitement. Using a remote control, he commands her to dance, dribble a basketball, and get into bed, until there’s a system error. She dramatically turns evil, murdering him with guns that pop from her breasts.

“It’s that time again,” Minaj whispers in the opening. “Frankie motherfuckin’ P/Fergie, come out and play.” Later, she kicks off a verse: “All of you bitches is food/If you the opps, you gon’ be singin’ the blues/Feelin’ like Bishop in Juice/Word to my dude, this Jimmy Choo on my shoes.”

“Mova Ya Hips” was released on July 30th, earning 6.7 million streams at Number 16 on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. It marks the third collaboration between Ferg and Minaj, after 2017’s “Plain Jane REMIX” and “Runnin,” for the Creed II soundtrack in 2018. The rapper has been teasing a follow-up to his 2019 EP, Floor Seats, titled Floor Seats II.