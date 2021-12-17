 Hear a New Posthumous Aaliyah Track, 'Poison,' Featuring the Weeknd - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Bobby Shmurda Embraces a Downpour of 'Shmoney' on Song With Quavo, Rowdy Rebel
Home Music Music News

Aaliyah’s First Posthumous Song in Nearly a Decade, ‘Poison’ Featuring the Weeknd,’ Has Arrived

The track is the first new music from the late singer since Drake’s 2012 track “Enough Said”

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

For the first time in nearly a decade, a new posthumous Aaliyah track has arrived, with Blackground Records 2.0/Empire releasing “Poison,” featuring the Weeknd.

The tender R&B ballad features Aaliyah and the Weeknd’s vocals drifting over atmospheric production, with synths that waver and percussion that lands with a sharp hit before dissolving slowly into the soundscape. “Now, it’s too late for both of us,” Aaliyah sings in her falsetto, “No regrets of what we’ve lost and what we’ve shared/Maybe tomorrow we’ll love again/Or until then we’ll stay as friends, oh, one day.”

“I’m so excited to share this new song by Aaliyah and the very talented the Weeknd,” said Background Records founder, Barry Hankerson. “I wanted her adoring fans to get a special gift before the holidays and felt it was the perfect time to release a never-before-heard offering.”

Related Stories

FKA Twigs, the Weeknd Try to Dance the Love Away on New Song 'Tears in the Club'
Waxahatchee Returns With Uplifting 'Tomorrow'

Related Stories

Silence of the Lambs; Buffalo Bill
'Silence of the Lambs': The Complete Buffalo Bill Story
70 Greatest Music Documentaries of All Time

The last time an Aaliyah track was released was 2012 when Drake and Noah “40” Shebib helped complete the posthumous cut, “Enough Said.” “Poison” arrives at the end of a year that finally saw Aaliyah’s catalog arrive on streaming services for the first time. A posthumous Aaliyah album is also reportedly in the works, Hankerson told Billboard in August, which will feature Drake, the Weeknd, Future, Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, and production work from Timbaland. 

The long-awaited streaming release of Aaliyah’s music, however, did not happen without tension between the late singer’s family/estate and Blackground Records. When the streaming service news was first announced, Aaliyah’s estate shared a statement criticizing the “unscrupulous endeavor to release Aaliyah’s music without any transparency or full accounting.” A lawyer for the estate added, “For almost 20 years, Blackground has failed to account to the Estate with any regularity in accordance with her recording contracts. In addition, the Estate was not made aware of the impending release of the catalog until after the deal was complete and plans were in place.”

In This Article: Aaliyah, song announcement, The Weeknd

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.