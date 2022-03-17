Aaliyah’s Self-Titled Album to Drop on Vinyl for First Time

Aaliyah’s eponymous album — her third and final studio LP originally released in July 2001 — will receive its first-ever vinyl pressing in April via Vinyl Me, Please’s Essentials Record of the Month subscription program.

The exclusive offering for VMP Essentials subscribers arrives as a two-LP set pressed on red and gold galaxy-colored vinyl. It also comes packaged with a listening notes booklet and art print.

In the wake of the singer’s death in a plane crash just one month after its release, the LP rose to the top of the charts and netted Aaliyah multiple posthumous Grammy nominations, including Best R&B Album and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for “Rock the Boat” and “More Than a Woman.”

The Aaliyah vinyl reissue was half-speed mastered by by Barry Grint at Alchemy Mastering at AIR Studios in London.

“It’s long been a dream for VMP to bring this remarkable record to our members,” Amileah Sutliff, VMP’s Head of Editorial, said in a statement. “Aaliyah is a true masterpiece from an artist who was unimaginably influential in her too-short time on earth, so it means the world to us to be able to honor her legacy and finally present a definitive vinyl reissue, created with the level of care this record deserves.”

Last year, the singer’s entire catalog was made available on streaming services for the first time via Blackground Records, alongside two compilation albums (I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah). In December, “Poison” featuring the Weeknd, became the first Aaliyah single released in nearly a decade.