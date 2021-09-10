Stream Aaliyah’s Self-Titled Album

Aaliyah’s eponymous album — her third and final studio LP originally released in July 2001 — has hit streaming services for the first time at midnight on Thursday via Blackground Records 2.0 and Empire. It is also available for download.

Following her death the month after her self-titled LP originally dropped, the album rocketed to the top of the charts. Aaliyah and the album’s singles were nominated for Grammys, including Best R&B Album and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for “Rock the Boat” and “More Than a Woman.”

Aaliyah‘s arrival on streaming platforms follows the re-release of One In a Million, which dropped last month and debuted in the Top 10 on the daily version of the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart. Last week, the soundtrack for the film in which she made her acting debut, Romeo Must Die, was made available on streaming platforms. A pair of compilations — I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah — will be released on October 8th.