 Aaliyah's 'One in a Million' Launches Into Top 10 of RS 200 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Halsey Explores the Beauty and Brutality of New Motherhood on 'If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power'
Home Music Music News

Aaliyah’s ‘One in a Million’ Launches Into Top 10 of RS 200

R&B singer is set to make a posthumous return to the charts as her catalog is unleashed to streaming services.

By

Director of Charts

Emily Blake's Most Recent Stories

View All
FILE - This May 9, 2001 file photo shows R&B singer and actress Aaliyah posing for a photo in New York. Recording artist Drake, a huge Aaliyah fan, has announced that he is working on a posthumous album of Aaliyah music, and he's already released the song “Enough Said” featuring himself and the singer, who was killed in a plane crash in 2001. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper, file)

Aaliyah in New York, 2001.

Jim Cooper/AP

On the 20th anniversary of her tragic death at age 22, Aaliyah makes a return to the charts as her catalog of smooth, timeless, massively influential R&B finally hits streaming.

One in a Million, which last Friday became the first of several albums to be released for streaming and digital purchase after decades in limbo, is currently in the top 10 on the daily version of the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart, at Number Eight. By Wednesday’s chart, which includes streams and digital sales from Friday through Monday, the album had seen 7.7 million on-demand audio streams in the U.S. It was also the second biggest album of the week so far by digital sales, with 6,700. 

Additionally, the title track currently sits at Number 100 on the songs chart and was the fourth biggest song of the week so far by digital sales. Aaliyah is on track to make a posthumous debut on the Artists 500 Chart, too, where she currently sits at Number 104 in the daily edition. (Unofficial versions of the charts are published daily, with official, finalized versions published every Monday.)

Related Stories

Alex and Ernie Isley on Aaliyah's Intergenerational Appeal
Trippie Redd Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart with 'Trip at Knight'

Related Stories

5 Festivals that Ended in Disaster
5 Festivals That Ended in Disaster
The 30 Sexiest Music Videos of All Time

Top Albums

The week of August 20, 2021
5

Planet Her

Doja Cat
Album Units 32.4K
6

Dangerous: The Double Album

Morgan Wallen
Album Units 22.7K
7

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish
Album Units 21.5K
8

One in a Million

Aaliyah
NEW!
Album Units 15.5K
9

The Voice of the Heroes

Lil Durk, Lil Baby
Album Units 14.2K

According to Alpha Data, Aaliyah’s on-demand audio streams in the U.S. rose 665% in the first four days of One in a Million‘s release, compared to the previous four days. Spotify reports that discoveries — the instances in which a user streamed her music for the first time — increased more than 230% on Friday. Her digital album sales rose 28,500%, and digital song sales rose 5,600%. 

Before Friday, only one Aaliyah album had been available online, her 1994 debut, Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number. The rest, meanwhile, had never hit streaming due to the near disappearance of her label Blackground Records, which was founded by her uncle Barry Hankerson. But thanks to a new deal with Empire, that music, along with a trove of albums from the likes of Toni Braxton, Tank, and JoJo, will finally be available for streaming and digital purchase. 

Next up are Aaliyah’s soundtracks to Romeo Must Die — home to her hit “Try Again” — and Exit Wounds, which arrive September 3rd. On September 10th, her final album, 2001’s Aaliyah will be released, followed by two compilations — I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah — on October 8th.

In This Article: Aaliyah, RS Charts

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.