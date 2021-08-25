Aaliyah’s ‘One in a Million’ Launches Into Top 10 of RS 200

On the 20th anniversary of her tragic death at age 22, Aaliyah makes a return to the charts as her catalog of smooth, timeless, massively influential R&B finally hits streaming.

One in a Million, which last Friday became the first of several albums to be released for streaming and digital purchase after decades in limbo, is currently in the top 10 on the daily version of the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart, at Number Eight. By Wednesday’s chart, which includes streams and digital sales from Friday through Monday, the album had seen 7.7 million on-demand audio streams in the U.S. It was also the second biggest album of the week so far by digital sales, with 6,700.

Additionally, the title track currently sits at Number 100 on the songs chart and was the fourth biggest song of the week so far by digital sales. Aaliyah is on track to make a posthumous debut on the Artists 500 Chart, too, where she currently sits at Number 104 in the daily edition. (Unofficial versions of the charts are published daily, with official, finalized versions published every Monday.)

Top Albums The week of August 20, 2021 5 Planet Her Doja Cat Album Units 32.4K Album Units 32.4K Album Sales 361 Song Sales 6.6K Song Streams 40.5M Record Label RCA Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 9 Top Songs Need To Know Kiss Me More Ain't Shit Top Songs Need To Know Kiss Me More Ain't Shit Record Label RCA 6 Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen Album Units 22.7K Album Units 22.7K Album Sales 729 Song Sales 3.8K Song Streams 27.1M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 33 Top Songs Wasted on You More Than My Hometown Cover Me Up Top Songs Wasted on You More Than My Hometown Cover Me Up Record Label Republic 7 Happier Than Ever Billie Eilish Album Units 21.5K Album Units 21.5K Album Sales 2.4K Song Sales 2.4K Song Streams 22.5M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 4 Top Songs Happier Than Ever Therefore I Am NDA Top Songs Happier Than Ever Therefore I Am NDA Record Label Interscope 8 One in a Million Aaliyah NEW! Album Units 15.5K Album Units 15.5K Album Sales 7.9K Song Sales 13K Song Streams 7.7M Record Label Capitol Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs One in a Million 4 Page Letter Hot Like Fire Top Songs One in a Million 4 Page Letter Hot Like Fire Record Label Capitol 9 The Voice of the Heroes Lil Durk, Lil Baby Album Units 14.2K Album Units 14.2K Album Sales 48 Song Sales 469 Song Streams 18.5M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 12 Top Songs Hats Off How It Feels 2040 Top Songs Hats Off How It Feels 2040 Record Label Republic

According to Alpha Data, Aaliyah’s on-demand audio streams in the U.S. rose 665% in the first four days of One in a Million‘s release, compared to the previous four days. Spotify reports that discoveries — the instances in which a user streamed her music for the first time — increased more than 230% on Friday. Her digital album sales rose 28,500%, and digital song sales rose 5,600%.

Before Friday, only one Aaliyah album had been available online, her 1994 debut, Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number. The rest, meanwhile, had never hit streaming due to the near disappearance of her label Blackground Records, which was founded by her uncle Barry Hankerson. But thanks to a new deal with Empire, that music, along with a trove of albums from the likes of Toni Braxton, Tank, and JoJo, will finally be available for streaming and digital purchase.

Next up are Aaliyah’s soundtracks to Romeo Must Die — home to her hit “Try Again” — and Exit Wounds, which arrive September 3rd. On September 10th, her final album, 2001’s Aaliyah will be released, followed by two compilations — I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah — on October 8th.