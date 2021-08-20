Stream Aaliyah’s ‘One in a Million’ Album

Aaliyah’s sophomore album, One in a Million, hit streaming services for the first time at midnight on Thursday via Blackground Records 2.0 and EMPIRE and it is also available for download. It’s the first of several Aaliyah music arrivals expected to drop on streaming platforms in the coming months. Previously, her only full album available to stream was her 1994 debut, Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number.

Produced by Timbaland and Missy Elliott, One in a Million spawned the hits “If Your Girl Only Knew,” “One in a Million,” Got to Give it Up,” “4 Page Letter,” “Hot Like Fire,” and “The One I Gave My Heart To.”

Following the arrival of One in a Million, her Romeo Must Die and Exit Wounds soundtracks arrive on September 3rd. Her 2001 self-titled and final album hits streaming on September 10th, and then a pair of compilations — I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah — drop on October 8th.

The releases appear to not have the approval of Aaliyah’s estate, who earlier in the month released a statement criticizing the “unscrupulous endeavor to release Aaliyah’s music without any transparency or full accounting.” The statement did not mention Blackground Records or its co-founder, Aaliyah’s uncle Barry Hankerson. Hankerson and the estate had reportedly been in talks to reach a compromise. Hankerson owns the masters of Aaliyah’s albums, with the exception of Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number.