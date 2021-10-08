Stream Aaliyah’s ‘I Care 4 U’ and ‘Ultimate Aaliyah’ Compilation Albums

Aaliyah’s posthumous compilation albums I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah have hit streaming platforms and are available for purchase via Blackground Records 2.0 and Empire.

Originally released in December 2002, I Care 4 U includes hits from her studio albums alongside songs that were previously unreleased, including “Miss You,” “I Care 4 U” and “Come Over,” which all made the Top 10 Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The compilation bowed at Number Three on the Billboard 200 chart.

Ultimate Aaliyah originally arrived in 2005 as a posthumous box set. The first disc (tracks one through 16) is a greatest hits collection. The second, dubbed Are You Feelin’ Me?, houses songs from soundtracks alongside material with Timbaland.

The compilation LPs are the final two releases of Aaliyah’s Blackground Records catalog following the label’s reissues of her eponymous final studio album, and One In a Million, which dropped in August and debuted in the Top 10 on the daily version of the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart. The soundtrack for the film in which she made her acting debut, Romeo Must Die, was also made available on streaming platforms.