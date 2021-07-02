 A Tribe Called Quest Sell Profit-Earning Song Royalties as NFT - Rolling Stone
A Tribe Called Quest Sell Profit-Earning Song Royalties as NFT

The NFT sold for approximately $84,765

NEW YORK - APRIL 4: (L-R) Jarobi White, Q-Tip, Phife Dawg and Ali Shaheed Muhammad of the hip hop group 'A Tribe Called Quest' pose for a portrait session on April 4, 1990 in New York . (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

A Tribe Called Quest has sold an NFT for royalties to their first five studio albums via Royalty Exchange. The sale closed for 40.191 ETH, the equivalent of $84,765.

The sale, which started at $35,000, encompasses 1.5 percent of sound recording royalties from the group’s first five albums: The group’s 1990 debut People’s Instinctive Travels And The Paths Of Rhythm along with The Low End TheoryMidnight MaraudersBeats, Rhymes and Life, and The Love Movement.

The winner will earn money every time the songs in question are streamed, played on the radio, sold physically, sampled, or appear in TV, film or commercial placements. Royal Exchange notes that the percentage of the past 12 months of royalties equates to $6,752.

Royal Exchange has recently auctioned off the royalties to other artists’ catalogues, including Lil Dicky’s “Save Dat Money” and REO Speedwagon’s “Hi Fidelity.”

Earlier this year late A Tribe Called Quest member Phife Dawg’s second solo album, Forever, was announced as a posthumous release. The LP was assembled by his friends and family five years after his death. Previously, A Tribe Called Quest’s reunion LP, We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service, dropped in 2016.

