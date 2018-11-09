‘A Star Is Born’: See Lady Gaga’s ‘Always Remember Us This Way’ Video

Lady Gaga’s Ally Maine breaks through to a wider audience in the singer’s video for “Always Remember Us This Way,” a lighter-waving ballad from the acclaimed musical drama A Star Is Born.

The clip opens with Bradley Cooper’s Jackson Maine inviting a nervous Ally onstage to sing with his band. She opens modestly, crooning over stately piano chords, but crescendos in confidence – ending with soulful vocal runs as the audience applauds. The visual also incorporates snippets from the film, including the couple riding a motorcycle and writing songs together.

“Always Remember Us This Way” appears on A Star Is Born’s official soundtrack, which features music from Cooper’s remake of the iconic 1937 film. The album also includes other songs from Lady Gaga and Cooper, along with duets between the two. Jason Isbell, Mark Ronson, Diane Warren, Lukas Nelson and Miike Snow’s Andrew Wyatt also contributed to the material.