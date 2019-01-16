A K-Pop Concert Movie Is Coming to YouTube

In November, BTS’s Burn the Stage: The Movie broke global records by being the best-selling film of all time in the event cinema genre, which comprises all live and recorded entertainment on a theater screen, including ballets, operas and sports games. Adding to that victory is that the K-pop boy band’s film — a behind-the-scenes look at its 19-city Wings Tour in 2017 — will be on YouTube, the biggest video-streaming platform in the world.

YouTube Originals announced on Tuesday that BTS’s full-length documentary will air on Friday at 9am ET, after the band’s short video series BTS: Burn the Stage performed well on the platform last year. The film will offer studio interviews and extended narration, including an interview with Bang Si-hyuk, the founder of BTS’ South Korean parent company Big Hit Entertainment.

Burn the Stage: The Movie netted 1.4 million admissions in its first weekend, according to its distributor Trafalgar Releasing — a number that beats out the 1.2 million admissions for One Direction’s 2014 film One Direction: Where We Are, and also put the K-pop group at Number 10 in that weekend’s U.S. box office. But the band doesn’t seem to be losing steam. The last year saw it selling out American stadiums, blowing up song and album charts and even finding its way into American pop radio play. And its next concert film, titled BTS World Tour Love Yourself In Seoul, is already set to be released across 3,800 cinemas in 95 countries on January 26th — a number that gives the movie the widest worldwide release ever for an event cinema film.