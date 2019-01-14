‘A Bowie Celebration – The David Bowie Alumni Tour’ Announces 2019 Dates

For the third year in a row, veteran members of various David Bowie’s backing bands are hitting the road to play music from his vast catalog. This year’s incarnation of the A Bowie Celebration tour is lead by Spiders From Mars keyboardist Mile Garson (who played with Bowie from 1972 all the way to his final live appearance in 2006), guitarist Earl Sick, bassist Carmine Rojas, multi-instrumentalist Mark Plati and guitarist Charlie Sexton along with vocalists Bernard Fowler and Corey Glover.
The setlist switches a bit from show to show, but it tends to mix enormous Bowie hits like “Rebel Rebel,” “Fame” and “Ziggy Stardust” with deeper cuts like “Bring Me The Disco King,” “Win” and “Sweet Thing.” Between songs, Garson often tells stories about his long friendship with Bowie. They have been joined by a number of guest vocalists on recent tours, including Perry Farrell, Joe Sumner and Evan Rachel Wood.
“One way or another, David is continuously there with us,” Garson said in a statement. “He’s on stage each night, in the audience and always in the very essence of each song. We do these shows for the fans who’ve loved David and his music, and for those who are new to his music-they’re about to get hooked. Through this process of the celebration of his music, we do these shows for David who is a constant presence in our minds, hearts and soul.”
Mike Garson and Earl Slick used to tour with guitarist Angelo “Scrote” Bundini under the banner Celebrating David Bowie, but last year they splintered off into two competing camps. Scrote’s Celebrating David Bowie tour continues to gig around the globe, most recently with Todd Rundgren and a full orchestra. They have yet to announce their 2019 plans.
A Bowie Celebration – The David Bowie Alumni Tour
February 6th – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
February7th – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
February 8th – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort and Casino
February 9th – Cerritos, CA @ Cerritos Center
February 10th – Modesto, CA @ Gallo Center
February 12th – Livermore, CA @ Livermore PAC
February 13th San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
February 15th – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
February 16th – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
February 17th – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
February 19th – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
February 21st – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre
February 22nd – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
February 23rd – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall
February 24th Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre & Ballroom
February 26th – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
February 27th – Kitchener, ON @ Centre In The Square
March 1st – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
March 2nd – Montreal, QC @ MTelus
March 3rd – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre
March 5th – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
March 6th – Albany, NY @ Palace Theater
March 7th Syracuse, NY @ Palace Theater
March 9th – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theater
March 10th – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre
March 12th – Louisville, KY @ The Brown Theatre
March 13th – Nashville, TN @ Polk Theatre
March 15th – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
March 16th – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
March 17th – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre
March 20th – Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre
March 21st – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
March 22nd – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
