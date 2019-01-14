‘A Bowie Celebration – The David Bowie Alumni Tour’ Announces 2019 Dates

For the third year in a row, veteran members of various David Bowie’s backing bands are hitting the road to play music from his vast catalog. This year’s incarnation of the A Bowie Celebration tour is lead by Spiders From Mars keyboardist Mile Garson (who played with Bowie from 1972 all the way to his final live appearance in 2006), guitarist Earl Sick, bassist Carmine Rojas, multi-instrumentalist Mark Plati and guitarist Charlie Sexton along with vocalists Bernard Fowler and Corey Glover.

The setlist switches a bit from show to show, but it tends to mix enormous Bowie hits like “Rebel Rebel,” “Fame” and “Ziggy Stardust” with deeper cuts like “Bring Me The Disco King,” “Win” and “Sweet Thing.” Between songs, Garson often tells stories about his long friendship with Bowie. They have been joined by a number of guest vocalists on recent tours, including Perry Farrell, Joe Sumner and Evan Rachel Wood.

“One way or another, David is continuously there with us,” Garson said in a statement. “He’s on stage each night, in the audience and always in the very essence of each song. We do these shows for the fans who’ve loved David and his music, and for those who are new to his music-they’re about to get hooked. Through this process of the celebration of his music, we do these shows for David who is a constant presence in our minds, hearts and soul.”

Mike Garson and Earl Slick used to tour with guitarist Angelo “Scrote” Bundini under the banner Celebrating David Bowie, but last year they splintered off into two competing camps. Scrote’s Celebrating David Bowie tour continues to gig around the globe, most recently with Todd Rundgren and a full orchestra. They have yet to announce their 2019 plans.

A Bowie Celebration – The David Bowie Alumni Tour

February 6th – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

February7th – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

February 8th – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort and Casino

February 9th – Cerritos, CA @ Cerritos Center

February 10th – Modesto, CA @ Gallo Center

February 12th – Livermore, CA @ Livermore PAC

February 13th San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

February 15th – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

February 16th – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

February 17th – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

February 19th – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

February 21st – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre

February 22nd – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

February 23rd – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

February 24th Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre & Ballroom

February 26th – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

February 27th – Kitchener, ON @ Centre In The Square

March 1st – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

March 2nd – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

March 3rd – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

March 5th – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

March 6th – Albany, NY @ Palace Theater

March 7th Syracuse, NY @ Palace Theater

March 9th – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theater

March 10th – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre

March 12th – Louisville, KY @ The Brown Theatre

March 13th – Nashville, TN @ Polk Theatre

March 15th – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 16th – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

March 17th – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

March 20th – Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre

March 21st – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

March 22nd – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre