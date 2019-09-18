Watch A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Weather Storm in New ‘Mood Swings’ Video

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie weathers a stormy, unbalanced relationship in his new video for “Mood Swings.” The song is set to appear on his forthcoming album, Artist 2.0, which does not yet have a release date.

Directed by A Boogie and Eif Rivera, the visual opens with A Boogie chilling during an evening downpour, but there’s something otherworldly taking place amidst the storm. His eyes glow a blue neon before several people wearing hoodies obscuring their faces appear to join him as he strolls through the rain.

Later, he recreates his Artist mixtape cover as he’s seen playing a piano while a woman controls his movements via puppet strings, which are then cut by his camouflage-dressed alter-ego. His “Mood Swings” find him metamorphosizing into other incarnations while dealing with paparazzi and during strip club scenes. While he confesses, “I don’t like mood swings,” he also maintains “I’m the G.O.A.T., I’m a God” as he grapples with the various sides of his personality.

Coinciding with the video’s release, the rapper announced the launch of a CrowdRise fundraiser for Unicef USA and its Hurricane Dorian relief efforts. He has donated $50,000 to Unicef USA with fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert promising to match up to $50,000 towards the effort, which will provide support to people in the Bahamas who have been affected by the Category 5 hurricane.

“The Bahamas need our help, man. You got kids and families left with nothing out there,” A Boogie said in a statement. “We got to show love and support in any way we can to help rebuild that beautiful place. Every little thing helps.”