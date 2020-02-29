See A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Perform ‘Me and My Guitar’ With H.E.R. on ‘Fallon’

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie performed a fiery rendition of “Me and My Guitar” alongside special guest H.E.R. Friday on The Tonight Show.

The Bronx rapper blistered through his Artist 2.0 standout, with H.E.R. — who doesn’t appear on the album version of the track — capping off the performance with a guitar solo.

Artist 2.0 debuted at Number Two on the Rolling Stone Top 200 album chart, while the rapper himself currently resides at Number One on the RS Artists 500 thanks to 167 million streams of Artist 2.0, a Boogie’s follow-up to 2018’s Hoodie SZN.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, a Boogie touched on “Me and My Guitar” and the lyric “half of my niggas they either dead or in the system.”

“It’s just that I talk to my friends every day in jail,” the rapper said. “They want to ask me a lot of questions about my life, and I don’t feel comfortable telling them about my life, because why am I telling you about how good I’m doing and you’re in a fucked-up situation? You my man, so I don’t want you to be thinking about me all the time while you in there. I want the time to go by nice and smooth and fast. Don’t think about the outside world. It’s too much going on. My best friend didn’t even get to see me get my first Lamborghini yet. By the time he gets out to really see this, it’s going to be amazing.”