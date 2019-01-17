A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Performs ‘Look Back At It’ Amid a Week of Skepticism

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is having one of the biggest weeks of his life. His album Hoodie SZN is number one in the country and he has four songs on the Billboard Hot 100. To cap off the week, he performed a medley of “Drowning” and “Look Back At It” on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Surrounded by a sparse band and a DJ, Boogie gently sang his ode to a partner who has never made love, but is surprisingly good at it.

The Highbridge rapper’s recent chart-topping accomplishment was met with skepticism in the media. According to Billboard, Hoodie SZN set a record for a number one record for the lowest number of units sold since the chart integrated streams and other consumption into its rankings, only pushing 823 physical copies in sales and capturing an essentially streaming-only audience. During an interview on Complex‘s Everyday Struggle he made sure to address the hate.

“It sound like they trying to discredit my shit. I’mma keep it a buck,” A Boogie said. “But at the same time it’s like, I don’t give a fuck because I just went brazy. I did 90 units the first week. 50-something the second week. 50-something again, the same number.”

“You can’t deny real music — like good music — you can’t deny that shit. That shit live forever, for real for real. And a lot of songs on this album is like forever lasting,” he continued. “How many did I like, 83 almost a hundred million streams right now.”