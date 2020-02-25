 RS Charts: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Beats Justin Bieber on Artists 500 - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Bumps Roddy Ricch, Beats Bieber to Claim Number One on Artists 500

Rapper’s new album, ‘Artist 2.0,’ propelled him to the top with 167 million song streams

By

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie easily edged out Justin Bieber to claim the Number One spot on the 'Rolling Stone' Artists 500 chart.

Matt Jelonek/Wire Image/Getty Images

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie bumped off Roddy Ricch and bested Justin Bieber to take the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of February 14th through February 20th.

The rapper garnered 167 million song streams following the release of his new album, Artist 2.0, which debuted at Number Two on the Top 200 Albums chart, moving 112,600 album-equivalent units. Additionally, A Boogie placed multiple tracks on the Top 100 Songs chart: “Numbers,” the highest at Number Five, earned 18.3 million streams, while his track “Me and My Guitar” debuted at Number 18 with 11.3 million streams, and “Might Not Give Up” bowed at Number 23 with 10 million streams.

Coming in right behind A Boogie on the Artists 500 was Justin Bieber, who picked up 138.6 million song streams as his new album, Changes, debuted at Number One on the Top 200. Changes moved a whopping 232,700 album-equivalent units, thanks in part to 122.5 million song streams. Bieber’s big week also found his single “Intentions” hitting Number Three on the RS 100 with 20.3 million streams, while his somewhat struggling first single, “Yummy,” jumped all the way from Number 14 to Number Six with 15.8 million streams.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Despite falling to Number Three on the Artists 500, Roddy Ricch had another strong week as he racked up 101.4 million song streams and “The Box” held at Number One on the RS 100. Post Malone landed at Number Four with 91.2 million streams, while Billie Eilish jumped up to Number Five, notching 90.4 million streams as her new James Bond theme song, “No Time to Die,” rose to Number Four on the Top 100 with 15.9 million streams.

Elsewhere, the Weeknd cracked the Top 10 of the Artists 500, jumping from Number 13 to Number Nine as he pulled in 64.8 million streams. The late Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke also notably moved from Number 20 to Number 16 after his unexpected death on February 19th,  12 days after the release of his Meet the Woo 2 mixtape.

