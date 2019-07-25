Rolling Stone Announces 9th Annual Rolling Stone Live: Chicago Party

Rolling Stone returns to Chicago for their ninth annual event at the newly opened Dance Studio on Saturday, August 3rd. The daytime party will have special performances from acts including Pink Sweat$, Harry Hudson, Jade Bird, and Caylee Hammack.

Vivid Seats is returning for its second Rolling Stone Live event with a dedicated VIP section and photo activation, where artists and special guests can gear up for the festival. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is offering guests a taste of their custom-curated cocktails, plus a look at a live Lollapalooza mural installation, created on-site by Chicago-based artist Zissou Tasseff-Elenkoff. Fans will be able to score exclusive swag featuring the print of the mural. The IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card will give fans a chance to put themselves in the shoes of an artist on tour, while they catch a set by Caylee Hammack, the buzzworthy country act set to star in an original web video series titled, “Gigs to Glory.” Additional hospitality will be provided by Heineken® and Teavana Craft Iced Tea.

On Friday August 2nd, the day before Rolling Stone Live: Chicago, Rolling Stone will host its second annual “Morning Sessions” interview series, featuring candid conversations with Japanese Breakfast, Normani, Hayley Kiyoko, and Caylee Hammack presented by the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card.