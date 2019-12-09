 9-Year-Old Drummer Rocks Out to Nirvana's 'In Bloom' on 'Ellen' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Music News

9-Year-Old Drummer Rocks Out to Nirvana’s ‘In Bloom’ on ‘Ellen’

Kid drummer from Ipswich, England, was inspired to play drums by Ringo Starr at four years old

Ellen Degeneres often brings talented kids onto her show to introduce them to a wider audience — you can thank her for Mason Ramsey’s sudden success — and it’s pretty amazing to see children who can play musical instruments better than most adults.

On Monday, Ellen invited 9-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell from Ipswich, England, onto the show, and asked her why she’s been playing drums since the age of four.

“On Saturdays and Sundays, [my family and I] make pancakes, and I listen to The Beatles, and I saw the drum kit and Ringo Starr,” Nandi said. “He just inspired me to play the drums.”

But not everyone has been so happy about Nandi’s new hobby; a neighbor angry with the noise forced her to move her drum set from the front of the house to the back. “Whenever I came out from school, or was walking out from my house, he would give me this cranky look,” she said.

Later, Nandi performed the drums to Nirvana’s “In Bloom,” rocking out and soloing at the very end before tossing her drumsticks off the stage. And because Ellen can’t let her guests leave without bestowing them a gift, Nandi went home with a brand new bass guitar.

