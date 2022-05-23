Jackson Wang, Joji, Rich Brian Lead Lineup for Asian-Centric Head in the Clouds Festival

Some of the biggest Asian acts in the world will descend upon Southern California this August as label 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival returns for a second year.

Indonesian songwriter and producer NIKI, Hong Kong native Jackson Wang and his “Magic Man Experience,” and Indonesian rapper Rich Brian are among the headliners for the 2022 edition of Head in the Clouds, which takes place in Pasadena, California August 20 and 21 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl. The trio’s appearance on the bill comes after all three artists performed during 88rising’s groundbreaking Coachella set, which featured the surprise reunion of K-pop girl group 2NE1.

While CL and the 2NE1 girls aren’t part of Head in the Clouds, K-pop is well-represented on the bill, with headlining sets from K-pop sirens BIBI and Chung Ha, as well as hip-hop legend Jay Park.

This year’s festival will also feature performances from Oakland-native mxmtoon, who rose to fame after posting her original songs on YouTube, former DAY6 member eaJ, and the debut of Audrey Nuna and Deb Never’s as-yet-unnamed joint project. Frequent 88rising collaborator (and label signee) Joji will play a DJ set under the name “Yebi Labs.” Southern California food festival 626 Night Market will curate the festival’s food and beverage offerings. Also taking place during the festival are three experiences — Magic Man and the Thunder Theatre, Joji’s Pop Up Shop and Enjoy YEAR OF — the details of which are expected to be announced closer to the event date.

88rising launched Head in the Clouds in 2018 as the first Asian-centric music festival in the U.S. While it was lovingly referred to as “Asian Coachella” for years, the festival has now became a powerhouse in its own right, with more than 30,000 people attending last year’s event. This year’s edition of Head in the Clouds sees 88rising teaming up with Goldenvoice, the Los Angeles-based company behind concert events like Coachella and Stagecoach.

88rising recently curated the soundtrack for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which featured tracks from NIKI, Rich Brian and many of the other artists who will appear at Head in the Clouds.

Tickets to the 2022 Head in the Clouds Music Festival go on sale Thursday as part of a presale, with a public on sale this Friday. Ticket prices start at $249 for general admission, with VIP passes running you $405. The so-called “South Bay Surf Club” pass — which offers dedicated parking, a special viewing area, VIP bathrooms and free food and drink — is $750. See details at la.hitcfestival.com.

2022 Head in the Clouds Music Festival

1nonly

ATARASHII GAKKO!

Audrey Nuna + Deb Never

BIBI

boylife

Chasu

CHUNG HA

Dabin

Dumbfoundead

EAJ

Hojean

Jackson Wang (MAGIC MAN EXPERIENCE)

Jay Park

Lastlings

MILLI

mxmtoon

NIKI

No Rome

Rich Brian

SAN FRANCISCO 4AM

SHOTTA SPENCE

Stephanie Poetri

TERIYAKI BOYZ® (VERBAL, ILMARI, RYO-Z & WISE）

thuy

Tiger JK

Warren Hue

YEBI LABS (Joji DJ Set)

Yeek

Ylona Garcia

Yoonmirae