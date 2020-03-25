 Hear 5 Seconds of Summer's Euphoric New Song 'Wildflower' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
5 Seconds of Summer’s New Song ‘Wildflower’ Is a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure

Australian pop band will release latest album ‘Calm’ on Friday

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

5 Seconds of Summer have released the dreamy new song “Wildflower,” off their fourth album, Calm, which drops Friday. They co-wrote the track with Rami Yacoub (Britney Spears, Ariana Grande).

“Wildflower” is the brightest-sounding song yet off the upcoming record — and gives a clear nod to Eighties synth-pop. It’s also meant to have an open-ended meaning, according to the band; they omitted keywords from the chorus so that people can add whatever feels best for them: “You’re the only one who makes/Every time we,” goes the refrain.

“We wanted to make the chorus kind of a choose-your-own-adventure, where some words are left out and then accentuated by these big stabs of synth,” bassist Calum Hood explained in a statement. “It lets everyone come up with their own interpretation and fill in whatever they think those missing lyrics might be.”

Ahead of the release of Calm, the band announced a partnership with the wellness app Calm. Beginning on Thursday, the app will feature remixes of four songs from the upcoming LP, all meant to assist in meditation and relaxation. Each member of the band assisted with an individual remix.

