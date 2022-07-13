 5 Seconds of Summer Release New Single 'Blender' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

The Boys of 5 Seconds of Summer Are a Smoothie of Emotions on New Single ‘Blender’

“Now we’re stressed and depressed, and we’re going ’round again,” Luke Hemmings sings in the chorus. “In an еmotional blender”

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All

5 Seconds of Summer is feeling more than five seconds of emotional damage on their new song “Blender” — but at least they’re processing it in a fun, upbeat way. On Wednesday, the group — comprising Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Ashton Irwin, and Calum Hood — released their poppy new single.

“All the things you said in my head/Ricochetting off the bed/Nothing left, what a mess/Oh, my God, it never ends,” sings Hemmings in the chorus. “Now we’re stressed and depressed/And we’re going ’round again/In an еmotional blender.”

“Blender” is the latest single ahead of the Sept. 23 release of 5SOS‘ fifth LP, aptly named 5SOS5. They released “Me, Myself, and I,” “Complete Mess,” and “Take My Hand” earlier this year. The band is also currently wrapping their summer tour with stops through the end of July.

Related Stories

Gwen Stefani and Shenseea Join Sean Paul for a Retro Dayger in 'Light My Fire' Video
Madi Diaz Is Still Waking Up With Your 'Hangover'

Related Stories

Meet the Creators and Activists Leading Social Media's Next Wave
Singer Paulette McWilliams on Her Years With Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, and Steely Dan

The group’s last album, Calm, arrived in March 2020.

The new single comes several weeks after 5SOS had to cut their show in Houston short after Irwin suffered stroke-like symptoms on stage.

 “Upon experiencing physical symptoms, Ashton was taken to a local hospital for tests and medical review,” 5SOS wrote. “As a result, it was advised [that] Ashton had experienced extreme heat exhaustion. Thankfully and most importantly, he is feeling ok and recovering very well.”

On Twitter, Irwin offered a few more details about what happened, saying he was struck by “an intense migraine brought on by exhaustion and overheating onstage, which made me loose [sic] my vision and gave me symptoms of stroke in the left side of my body.” 

He added, “It’s always amazing to play a massive energetic show in every environment thrown at us. Unfortunately this time my body gave out due to heat exhaustion. I was in tears in the ambulance, because I feel I’ve let many people down. I’m looking after myself and getting rest now. I feel so loved and looked after by my brothers and team and all of you. this is the price a dehydrated drummer pays when he takes on Texas heat.”

5SOS5 tracklist:

  1. COMPLETE MESS
  2. Easy For You To Say
  3. Bad Omens
  4. Me Myself & I
  5. Take My Hand
  6. CAROUSEL
  7. Older
  8. HAZE
  9. You Don’t Go To Parties
  10. BLENDER
  11. Caramel
  12. Best Friends
  13. Bleach
  14. Red Line
  15. Moodswings
  16. Flatline
  17. Emotions
  18. Bloodhound
  19. TEARS!

In This Article: 5 Seconds of Summer, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.