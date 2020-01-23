 Neil Young Is Now a U.S. Citizen - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Billie Eilish Drives Into the Ocean in 'Everything I Wanted' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

54 Years After Moving to America, Neil Young Is Now a U.S. Citizen

“I’m happy to report I’m in!” the rocker writes. “Vote your conscience”

By
Angie Martoccio

Reporter

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
Neil Young us citizen

Fifty-four years after moving to America, Neil Young is now a U.S. citizen.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Fifty-four years after illegally crossing the U.S. border in a Pontiac hearse, Neil Young has become an American citizen.

“I’m happy to report I’m in!” the Canadian-born musician wrote on his website after months of struggle to obtain his dual citizenship. Young explained to fans that the process had been delayed because of the “good moral character” provision on the immigrant application — meaning he admitted to smoking weed.

On Wednesday afternoon, Young and his wife, actress Daryl Hannah, obtained his naturalization documents at the Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles. He celebrated in a video on his Instagram, singing “I’m proud to be a Canarican” in the tune of “God Bless the U.S.A.” while waving around miniature American and Canadian flags.

Young kicked off 2020 by detailing upcoming archive releases on his website, including concert films like 1990’s Way Down in the Rust Bucket and 2003’s Greendale Live. He’s also planning to release the long-awaited legendary LP Homegrown, and a live album with his 1977 Santa Cruz supergroup, the Ducks.

He recently answered a new batch of fan letters on his site, candidly stating that while he has no current plans to tour, he will appear at Stephen Stills’ Light Up the Blues benefit concert for Autism Speaks in the spring.

 

View this post on Instagram

💥 🇨🇦🇺🇸💥 peace

A post shared by Neil Young Archives (@neilyoungarchives) on

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.