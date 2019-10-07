 50 Cent to Explore Rise, Fall of Tekashi 6ix9ine in New Docuseries – Rolling Stone
50 Cent to Explore Rise, Fall of Tekashi 6ix9ine in New Docuseries

Scripted show will also feature stories on Snoop Dogg, producer Scott Storch, 50 Cent himself

50 Cent is producing a new celebrity profile docu-series, including a story on the rise and fall of controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

50 Cent is producing a new celebrity profile docuseries, including an installment chronicling the rise and fall of controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. Moment in Time, produced via 50’s G-Unit Film & Television production company, will feature six to eight one-hour stories per episode. No release date or network information has been announced.

Other episodes will document 50 Cent’s feud with entertainment executive and convicted drug trafficker Jimmy Henchman; Snoop Dogg’s murder trial/Number One hip-hop album, 1993’s Doggystyle; the career of music producer Scott Storch; and basketball player Rafer “Skip to My Lou” Alston’s journey from street ball icon to the NBA Finals contender with the Orlando Magic.

The Tekashi 6ix9ine episode will explore the rainbow-haired rapper’s career, which began with his breakout 2017 single “Gummo” and has included one mixtape (2018’s Day69), one official LP (2018’s Dummy Boy) and collaborations with marquee artists like Kanye West and Nicki Minaj.

But the story will also likely probe into the emcee’s numerous personal and legal troubles, including his reported affiliation with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, a subset of the Bloods prison gang. The rapper (real name Daniel Hernandez) recently testified against two purported gang members during a trial that resulted in numerous guilty verdicts, including racketeering conspiracy, kidnapping and conspiring to distribute drugs. 

In November 2018, both Hernandez and his former manager, Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, were among those arrested on racketeering charges. Hernandez initially pleaded not guilty to all charges, but later changed to a guilty plea for nine counts, including weapons possession, armed robbery and dealing narcotics. He is currently awaiting sentencing. 

In a separate trial, Jordan plead guilty to two federal weapons charges and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

