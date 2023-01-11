50 Cent Spurred to Apologize to Megan Thee Stallion Due to Tory Lanez’s Jail Call

In an interview with radio host Big Boy, 50 Cent attempted to apologize to Megan Thee Stallion for making light of and perpetuating the idea that she had lied about being shot by Canadian artist Tory Lanez. Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan last month and awaits sentencing.

In an unwieldy conversation — where Big Boy implied he would encourage Oprah Winfrey to be unfaithful in a hypothetical relationship between the two of them and 50 Cent described Gabrielle Union’s recent revelations about a “dysfunctional” marriage prior to her relationship with Dwyane Wade as “hoe shit” — the New York rapper addressed his taunts.

After Megan revealed that Lanez had shot her in the feet in a dispute in June 2020, 50 Cent shared memes that downplayed the shooting circumstances by depicting Megan and Tory as characters in the film Boyz in the Hood and the Austin Powers franchise. The following month, he took to Twitter to apologize, saying he wouldn’t have posted a meme he didn’t create about the shooting if he had known she was telling the truth about having been shot.

However, he went on to post another meme last month comparing Megan to Jussie Smollet, the Empire actor found guilty of staging a hate crime against himself in Chicago in 2019.

“Do you have guidelines?” Big Boy asked 50 Cent on his show, which was shared via YouTube on Wednseday, Jan. 11. “Because there’s sometimes when I see… man, you can be a brand. Then you’ll do things, and then I’ll see other stuff, and I’m like, ‘What the hell?’” Big Boy then went on to ask 50 for his opinion on the case against Tory Lanez for the shooting.

“I’m gonna apologize to Megan Thee Stallion,” he said after a brief gaze above his interviewer. “I said some things, and it was because… On social media I posted things that — when she was with Gayle [King]—she said, ‘Were you intimate with Tory Lanez?’ And she said, ‘What?’ and it was like, ‘No.’ And I was like, ‘Ah, she lying.’ At that point, I knew she was lying: It wouldn’t be no reason for them to be around each other. From that it felt like she was lying, to me.”

50 Cent said the only reason he owes Megan an apology is because he heard Tory Lanez’s jail call with Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend Kelsey Harris in which he apologized profusely for his drunken behavior the night of the shooting. “What happened happened, I can’t take it back,” Lanez told Harris. “But I’m just telling you I’m sorry.”

"I would've never did that shit if I wasn't that drunk, bruh, you feel me?" Lanez said as well.

As Rolling Stone’s cover star last June, Megan decried the intense disparagement she faced on social media as the trial approached.

“I get online,” Megan said. “I see funny shit all day. But then in the mix of that, there is also 20 people at-ing me at one time, saying crazy stuff. I’m like, ‘My 15 minutes [online] is over. Get off.’” What kind of crazy stuff? “​​I see people saying, ‘Damn, I would’ve shot that bitch too,’” she added.