50 Cent Commemorates 20 Years of Getting Rich, Not Dying With Final Lap Tour
To commemorate two full decades of sipping Bacardí with shorties on their birthdays, 50 Cent will embark on the Final Lap Tour 2023, marking the 20th anniversary of his breakthrough record, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Busta Rhymes and Jeremih will open all the North American dates. The trek kicks off in July and runs through September before 50 Cent takes the show to Europe.
Tickets will be available to participants in Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program on May 10. Concertgoers can register now through May 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Tickets will then officially go on sale to everyone on May 12.
While Bacardí might be the focus of Get Rich or Die Tryin’s “In da Club,” the liquor 50 Cent will likely be more excited about on the tour is his own Sire Spirits brands, Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne. Tour promoter Live Nation is highlighting Sire Spirits as a show of support for Black-owned brands.
50 Cent recently reflected on the 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin’ in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I wasn’t even sure that it was possible to sell 13 million records because the most I had seen done was 5 million records with a double CD,” he said. “It was Tupac’s All Eyez on Me. And for an African-American male solo artist to go diamond, he had to die to do it. When I say Get Rich or Die Tryin’, and I’m running around as crazy as we were at that point, you would look and you say, ‘There’s a high possibility that he dies trying because he just got shot.'”
Get Rich or Die Tryin’ — which contained the singles “In da Club,” “21 Questions,” “P.I.M.P.,” and “If I Can’t,” went on to sell nine million copies in the U.S. and its success paved the way for the like-titled 2005 movie, which starred 50 Cent.
50 Cent tour dates:
July 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
July 23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
July 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL
July 27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 2 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Aug. 3 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 5 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 6 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 8 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Aug. 11 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 15 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 16 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Aug. 24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Aug. 25 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug. 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 31 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 6 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sept. 7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Sept. 10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Sept. 11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Sept. 13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
Sept. 15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sept. 17 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre