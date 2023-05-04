50 Cent Commemorates 20 Years of Getting Rich, Not Dying With Final Lap Tour

To commemorate two full decades of sipping Bacardí with shorties on their birthdays, 50 Cent will embark on the Final Lap Tour 2023, marking the 20th anniversary of his breakthrough record, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Busta Rhymes and Jeremih will open all the North American dates. The trek kicks off in July and runs through September before 50 Cent takes the show to Europe.

Tickets will be available to participants in Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program on May 10. Concertgoers can register now through May 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Tickets will then officially go on sale to everyone on May 12.

While Bacardí might be the focus of Get Rich or Die Tryin’s “In da Club,” the liquor 50 Cent will likely be more excited about on the tour is his own Sire Spirits brands, Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne. Tour promoter Live Nation is highlighting Sire Spirits as a show of support for Black-owned brands.

50 Cent recently reflected on the 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin’ in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I wasn’t even sure that it was possible to sell 13 million records because the most I had seen done was 5 million records with a double CD,” he said. “It was Tupac’s All Eyez on Me. And for an African-American male solo artist to go diamond, he had to die to do it. When I say Get Rich or Die Tryin’, and I’m running around as crazy as we were at that point, you would look and you say, ‘There’s a high possibility that he dies trying because he just got shot.'”

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ — which contained the singles “In da Club,” “21 Questions,” “P.I.M.P.,” and “If I Can’t,” went on to sell nine million copies in the U.S. and its success paved the way for the like-titled 2005 movie, which starred 50 Cent. Trending Republicans Are Big Mad Biden Is Sending Troops to The Border Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on Exes Brad Pitt, Chris Martin — Says Ben Affleck Was 'Technically Excellent' in Bed Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian Folk-Rock Troubadour, Dead at 84 The Next Front in the GOP's War on Women: No-Fault Divorce

50 Cent tour dates:

July 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

July 23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

July 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

July 27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 2 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Aug. 3 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 5 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 6 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 8 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Aug. 11 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 15 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 16 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Aug. 24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Aug. 25 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 31 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 6 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sept. 7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept. 11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Sept. 13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Sept. 15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 17 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre



