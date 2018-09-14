See 5 Seconds of Summer Become Skeletons in ‘Valentine’ Video

5 Seconds of Summer bare their souls, metaphorically via their skeletons, in the new video for “Valentine.” The song appears on their recent chart-topping album, Youngblood.

Directed by 5SOS’s Ashton Irwin and photographer Ande DeLuca, the video features the group’s disembodied heads singing their darkly romantic lyrics. The song’s sentiments are expressed emotionally as well as physically via skeleton imagery, bursting balloons and floating cherry pies.

“I can take you out, oh oh/ We can kill sometime, stay home,” they sing on the chorus. “Throw balloons, teddy bears and chocolate eclairs away/ Got nothing but love for you, fall more in love every day/ Valentine.”

“Collaboration has always been one of the key most important things about 5 Seconds Of Summer since day one and co-directing the video with Andy was an incredible and very fluid experience,” Irwin said in a statement. “There are a few things we wanted to capture; the androgyny and the feminine element of the way Luke performs as well as the dark romance of the song. This video is us taking something into our own hands and attempting to be a part of every single detail of what we create.”

5SOS are in the midst of a 25-city North American tour, which culminates at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on October 12th.