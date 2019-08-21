Watch 5 Seconds of Summer Escape Lab Experiment in ‘Teeth’ Video

5 Seconds of Summer sink deeper into industrial pop with their new single “Teeth.” The song is accompanied by a dark, creepy new video directed by Thibaut Duverneix.

“Teeth” culls from the same well of brooding, ominous industrial rock and nu-metal that inspired their Nine Inch Nails-inspired “Easier.” This time, they partnered with Tom Morello who solos on guitar throughout the entire song. Produced by Andrew Watt and Louis Bell and co-written by the band with Ryan Tedder and Ali Tamposi, the song details a toxic relationship. “Fight so dirty but you love so sweet/Talk so pretty but your heart got teeth/Late night devil put your hands on me/And never, never, never, ever let go,” lead singer Luke Hemmings belts on the chorus. Morello’s guitar noodling is accompanied by brash synth and some of bandmember Ashton Irwin’s most powerful drumming yet.

“’Teeth’ came about after a month or two long blur of writing and pushing ourselves to go a step further than Youngblood,” Hemmings said in a statement. “It was a tumultuous time in my life and the lyrics in the song definitely reflect that. It speaks lyrically about a trying time in my current relationship. Musically it’s another step forward from ‘Easier’ and really embraces industrial sounds and rhythms.”

In the Duverneix-directed video, the band is seen in a lab and given some type of gaseous sedative. From there, they begin to hallucinate, desperately trying to leave the either real or imagined lab experiment they have found themselves in.

“Teeth” will be featured on the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack, which will be released this Friday. This fall, the band will be touring with the Chainsmokers across North America.