See 5 Seconds of Summer Perform Catchy Single ‘Teeth’ on ‘Corden’

5 Seconds of Summer got the audience at The Late Late Show screaming during their performance of hooky single “Teeth.” The pop group offer a boisterous, energized rendition of the track, which was broadcast in stylized black and white with yellow flourishes, as well as color.

“Teeth,” produced by Andrew Watt and Louis Bell and co-written by the band with Ryan Tedder and Ali Tamposi, dropped earlier this year along with a creepy music video. The track features Tom Morello on guitar (although he was not present for the late night performance) and brings in heavy, industrial rock influences. It appears on 13 Reasons Why soundtrack, which is currently out.

“’Teeth’ came about after a month or two long blur of writing and pushing ourselves to go a step further than Youngblood,” lead singer Luke Hemmings said in a statement. “It was a tumultuous time in my life and the lyrics in the song definitely reflect that. It speaks lyrically about a trying time in my current relationship. Musically it’s another step forward from ‘Easier’ and really embraces industrial sounds and rhythms.”

The band members also joined host James Corden for a segment called “Tattoo Roulette,” which involves getting a surprise tattoo. During the game, the musicians had to agree to have the words “Late Late” inked on their body if they lost, while Corden would get “5SOS” permanently emblazoned on his person. In the clip, each participant selects a box, which either labeled “safe” or “tattoo.” In the end drummer Ashton Irwin wins (or loses) the free tattoo.