5 Seconds of Summer Go Back to Their Origins in ‘Old Me’ Video

5 Seconds of Summer have once again teamed up with director Hannah Lux Davis for a new music video for their latest single, “Old Me.”

Following their collaboration on the rowdy “No Shame” visual, the band takes a more introspective look at their career in this video, recreating key moments from their early days as a group with child actors and featuring home video footage of 5SOS’s actual first performances.

The video was filmed in Sydney, Australia, and the final shot features the band walking out on stage at their Fire Fight Australia benefit concert for the Australian wildfire relief fund, National Bushfire Relief.

“Working with 5SOS on this special project was so exciting,” Davis said in a statement. “I love this band so much and I’m honored that I was able to collaborate with them to showcase their career progression and expansion. I wanted to make sure their experiences were portrayed as authentically as possible so that viewers could see the guys as their truest selves from the beginning of it all up until present day.”

5 Seconds of Summer will kick off the North American leg of their No Shame 2020 Tour at Mexico City’s Sports Palace on August 12th. The tour will run through September 26th with a final show at the Concord Pavilion in northern California.