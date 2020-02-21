5 Seconds of Summer Look Back in ‘Old Me’

5 Seconds of Summer reflect on their youth in “Old Me.” The track is the latest single from their upcoming album Calm, out March 27th on Interscope Records.

“Shout out to the old me/And everything you showed me,” lead singer Luke Hemmings declares in the chorus before he transitions into a disco-tinged falsetto for each verse. The video features childhood photos of the band members — Hemmings, guitarist Michael Clifford, bassist Calum Hood and drummer Ashton Irwin — flashing across the screen.

“Old me carries a youthful spirit and follows the narrative of a young person’s life growing up, for better or for worse,” Hemmings said in a statement. “Every decision we made, whether right or wrong, has led us to the men we are proud to be today. We were thrown into the public eye at a young age and gratefully had each other at a confusing time. Sometimes it’s important we look back in order to appreciate the journey we’ve been on together.”

Calm is the pop band’s fourth album, following 2018’s Youngblood. “Old Me” follows the singles “No Shame” and “Teeth,” which featured Tom Morello on guitar.

The band will embark on a late summer tour in support of Calm, kicking off at Denver, Colorado’s Fillmore Auditorium on August 19th. They’ll hit major North American cities, including an evening at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater on September 13th, before concluding in Concord, California, on September 26th.