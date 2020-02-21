 5 Seconds of Summer Reflect Look Back in 'Old Me' Video: Watch - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next 5 Seconds of Summer Look Back in 'Old Me' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

5 Seconds of Summer Look Back in ‘Old Me’

Reflective track is the third single off the band’s upcoming LP Calm

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

5 Seconds of Summer reflect on their youth in “Old Me.” The track is the latest single from their upcoming album Calm, out March 27th on Interscope Records.

“Shout out to the old me/And everything you showed me,” lead singer Luke Hemmings declares in the chorus before he transitions into a disco-tinged falsetto for each verse. The video features childhood photos of the band members — Hemmings, guitarist Michael Clifford, bassist Calum Hood and drummer Ashton Irwin — flashing across the screen.

“Old me carries a youthful spirit and follows the narrative of a young person’s life growing up, for better or for worse,” Hemmings said in a statement. “Every decision we made, whether right or wrong, has led us to the men we are proud to be today. We were thrown into the public eye at a young age and gratefully had each other at a confusing time. Sometimes it’s important we look back in order to appreciate the journey we’ve been on together.”

Calm is the pop band’s fourth album, following 2018’s Youngblood. “Old Me” follows the singles “No Shame” and “Teeth,” which featured Tom Morello on guitar.

The band will embark on a late summer tour in support of Calm, kicking off at Denver, Colorado’s Fillmore Auditorium on August 19th. They’ll hit major North American cities, including an evening at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater on September 13th, before concluding in Concord, California, on September 26th.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.