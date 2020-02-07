5 Seconds of Summer Feel ‘No Shame’ in New Video

Following the release of their new single “No Shame” this week, 5 Seconds of Summer have released a visual that, well, has no shame. Directed by Hannah Lux Davis and reminiscent of Nineties music videos like Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” the “No Shame” clip features all kinds of public displays of shamelessness, from drinking out of a milk carton to taking selfies in front of a car accident.

“It was so much fun collaborating with the guys on this video,” Davis says. “They fearlessly dove into each scene and trusted me to deliver a visual with this much punch. It’s something different for all of us and I’m excited with how it turned out.”

“For a band to make it to four albums is no small feat in itself,” lead vocalist Luke Hemmings said of the record, “but to be reinventing and constantly pushing our songwriting and to come out with music that we’ve never been more proud of makes me so happy to be in 5 Seconds of Summer.”

The band will kick off the North American leg of their No Shame Tour on August 19th at Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium, running through September 26th with a final stop at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, CA. Physical copies of Calm will be bundled together with ticket sales.