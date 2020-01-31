5 Seconds of Summer Announce North American No Shame 2020 Tour

5 Seconds of Summer are hitting the road this summer with their No Shame 2020 Tour. The 21-city North American run will kick off Wednesday, August 19th at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, Colorado, and will wrap Saturday, September 26th at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. Along the way, the band will make stops in Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville and more.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Each ticket purchased will include a physical copy of the forthcoming 5SOS album, which includes the singles “Easier” and “Teeth.” Five Seconds of Summer will also offer VIP packages for each show, including premium tickets and access to a private soundcheck and Q&A with the band.
Five Seconds of Summer appeared this past September on The Late Late Show With James Corden, performing “Teeth” and playing Tattoo Roulette with the late night show host.
5 Seconds of Summer No Shame 2020 Tour
August 19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
August 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 22 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
August 23 – Toronto, Canada @ Budweiser Stage
August 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
August 26 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
August 28 – Washington DC @ The Anthem
August 29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
September 2 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
September 3 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
September 5 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
September 6 – Allentown, PA @ Allentown Fair
September 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
September 10 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
September 12 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
September 15 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
September 17 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
September 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre (formerly Comerica Theatre)
September 23 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
September 26 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion