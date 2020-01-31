5 Seconds of Summer Announce North American No Shame 2020 Tour

5 Seconds of Summer are hitting the road this summer with their No Shame 2020 Tour. The 21-city North American run will kick off Wednesday, August 19th at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, Colorado, and will wrap Saturday, September 26th at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. Along the way, the band will make stops in Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville and more.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Each ticket purchased will include a physical copy of the forthcoming 5SOS album, which includes the singles “Easier” and “Teeth.” Five Seconds of Summer will also offer VIP packages for each show, including premium tickets and access to a private soundcheck and Q&A with the band.

Five Seconds of Summer appeared this past September on The Late Late Show With James Corden, performing “Teeth” and playing Tattoo Roulette with the late night show host.

5 Seconds of Summer No Shame 2020 Tour

August 19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

August 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 22 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 23 – Toronto, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

August 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

August 26 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 28 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

August 29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

September 2 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

September 3 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

September 5 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 6 – Allentown, PA @ Allentown Fair

September 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

September 10 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

September 12 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

September 15 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

September 17 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre (formerly Comerica Theatre)

September 23 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

September 26 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion