5 Seconds of Summer Have Late-Night Drag Race in New ‘Lie to Me’ Video

Band released a live album of their ‘Meet You There’ Tour in December

Brittany Spanos

5 Seconds of Summer play out a racetrack death-wish in the new “Lie to Me” video, the latest single off their 2018 album, YoungbloodFilmed at Los Angeles’ Irwindale Speedway, the members of 5SOS mope around the track, walking slowly or even hanging out in one of the race cars, like lead singer Luke Hemmings. As cars speed around them, the band eventually takes to a stage in the middle of the track that is flanked by fire. The vide ends with a car exploding.

Recently, 5 Seconds of Summer unveiled a version of “Lie to Me” featuring Julia Michaels. They released their third album in June, which debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200.

Following the release of Youngblood, the Australian pop-rock group went on their extensive Meet You There Tour in support of the LP, traversing across Asia, Australia North America from August until November. They released a Meet You There Tour Live compilation album in December.

