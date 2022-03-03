5 Seconds of Summer Enter a Dream State in ‘Complete Mess’ Video

5 Seconds of Summer are back for the first time in two years with their new single, “Complete Mess,” from the Australian outfit’s upcoming fifth studio album, which will be released independently in partnership with BMG following the group’s departure from Interscope. The track is accompanied by a surrealist music video directed by Lauren Dunn, with creative direction by Tyler Serebreni.

According to a release, “Complete Mess,” was created during a writing trip in Joshua Tree, Calif. It’s the first song to be entirely written and produced by the band, with lead guitarist Michael Clifford handling production duties. The song was recorded over several sessions at Rancho V in Joshua Tree, Clifford’s own home studio and Dragonfly Creek in Malibu.

“For this record, we realized if you want something done that truly represents how you feel, you’ve got to do it yourselves,” the band said in a statement. “We wanted that expansive sound that we naturally gravitate towards when we play together, so we had to learn how to record that. This new music is so authentically us. It’s exactly the kind of music we want to be making right now and it’s a good song to be able to reconnect to our fans after such a long time of not releasing music. We can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve been working on.”

The group’s last album, Calm, arrived in March 2020.

5 Seconds of Summer will kick off a 2022 World Tour this summer, with the North American run beginning June 11 in Vancouver, BC, before wrapping in St. Louis, Mo. on July 24. Tickets are available now.