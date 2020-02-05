5 Seconds of Summer Announce New Album ‘Calm,’ Drop ‘No Shame’

5 Seconds of Summer have announced their fourth studio album, Calm, set for release on March 27th via Interscope Records.

On Wednesday the band dropped their latest track from the LP, “No Shame,” following previous singles “Easier” and “Teeth.”

“For a band to make it to four albums is no small feat in itself,” lead vocalist Luke Hemmings said in a release, “but to be reinventing and constantly pushing our songwriting and to come out with music that we’ve never been more proud of makes me so happy to be in 5 Seconds of Summer. Calm speaks on a journey through a young man’s life, for better or for worse. We are all human and all make mistakes, sometimes we hurt the ones we love and inevitably, ourselves in the process. Calm leaves the band in a much happier, unified and calm state of mind to continue making albums for years to come.”

The band recently announced their North American “No Shame” Tour, kicking off with a trio of shows in Mexico before heading to the U.S. on August 19th, in Denver, Colorado. The tour will run through September 26th with a final show in Concord, California. Physical copies of Calm will be bundled together with ticket sales.