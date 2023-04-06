5 Seconds of Summer Continue Embracing ‘the Feeling of Falling Upward’ With Summer 2023 Tour

The 5 Seconds of Summer Show, the tenth anniversary celebration that the pop-rock band hosted at the close of 2021, was part career-spanning concert film and part Saturday Night Live skit poking fun at their decade-long evolution. It featured a recreation of the video for one of their earliest releases — 2012’s “Gotta Get Out” — alongside their biggest hits, like “Youngblood” and “She Looks So Perfect,” and a funeral for their faded black skinny jeans. But the one thing that has never changed about 5SOS is their commitment to delivering an unrelenting live show. And this summer, they’re bringing The 5 Seconds of Summer Show on the road.

The band’s forthcoming tour will make stops across North America beginning on Aug. 10 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and extend through Sept. 14 with a final show in Inglewood, California. Throughout the summer, 5SOS will make stops in Boston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Houston, Phoenix, Chicago, Cleveland, and more, including their first headlining show at Madison Square Garden since the Sounds Live, Feels Live tour in 2016.

General sale for the 20-date tour begins Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. local time via the official 5SOS website.

Alongside the tour announcement, the band has unveiled plans to release The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall on April 14. The live album was recorded alongside a 12-piece string orchestra and a 12-member gospel choir during a special one-night-only concert last year. The performance followed the release of the band’s fifth studio album in twice as many years, 5SOS5. The band loaded up the setlist for the night with musical indicators of where they are, where they’ve been, and where they’re heading.

Packing five album eras into a single concert meant they had to include the obvious setlist staples – like “Jet Black Heart” from Sounds Good, Feels Good, “Amnesia” from 5 Seconds of Summer, “Ghost of You” from Youngblood, and “Teeth” from CALM, and “Take My Hand” from 5SOS5. But the set also featured surprising deep cuts, including “Outer Space,” “Red Desert,” “Carousel,” and more. Editor’s picks

“’The Feeling of Falling Upwards’ is simply supposed to describe to you the feeling that we have experienced together, the feeling of taking a leap of faith on such a fickle thing like music,” vocalist and drummer Ashton Irwin shared on stage at Royal Albert Hall, “And sharing this experience together year after year, season after season of our lives.” Trending Diddy Confirms He Pays Sting $5,000 Per Day For Uncleared Song Sample Kid Rock Buys Cases of Bud Light So He Can Shoot Them While Crying MAGA Pastors: Trump Was Indicted for Your Sins Trump and Manhattan Judge Have One Thing in Common, Colbert Says

The 5 Seconds of Summer Show 2023 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 12 – Boston, MA MGM @ Music Hall at Fenway

Aug. 15 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 16 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 18 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

Aug. 21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug. 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Aug. 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sept. 1 – Nashville, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept. 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Sept. 6 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock Live

Sept. 9 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 10 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 – Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum

The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live From The Royal Albert Hall Tracklist

OVERTURE (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

COMPLETE MESS (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

CAROUSEL (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Me, Myself & I (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

She Looks So Perfect (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Amnesia (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Lie To Me (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Caramel (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Outer Space (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Youngblood (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Red Desert (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Jet Black Heart (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Older (feat. Sierra Deaton) (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Take My Hand (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Teeth (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Ghost of You (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Bad Omens (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)