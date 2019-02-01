×
See 5 Seconds of Summer’s Picturesque Video for Acoustic ‘Lie to Me’

Band pair Youngblood hit with Los Angeles sunset

5 Seconds of Summer pair a Youngblood hit with a picturesque Los Angeles sunset in the band’s new video for their acoustic rendition of “Lie to Me.”

The new version strips away the poppy beats and electronic elements of the single, with the quintet instead delivering a slowed-down, piano-led take. The acoustic version of “Lie to Me” is also available on all digital streaming platforms.

In addition to the original Youngblood rendition, which featured a music video at Los Angeles’ Irwindale Speedway, 5 Seconds of Summer also recruited Julia Michaels for a different take on “Lie to Me.”

Following the release of Number One-debuting Youngblood in June 2018, the Australian pop-rock group embarked on their extensive Meet You There Tour in support of the LP, journeying across Asia, Australia and North America from August until November. They also released the Meet You There Tour Live companion album in December.

