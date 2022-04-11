 Grunge Supergroup From Members of Soundgarden, Nirvana Drop Debut LP - Rolling Stone
New Grunge Supergroup Featuring Members of Soundgarden and Nirvana Drop Debut LP

Krist Novoselic, Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron’s 3rd Secret made their debut performance at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture

Mike Hipple

Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, and Soundgarden and Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron have joined forces to form 3rd Secret. The new supergroup also features Bubba Dupree, guitarist for trailblazing D.C. hardcore outfit Void, and vocalists Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye, who also perform with Novoselic’s other band, Giants in the Trees.

3rd Secret surprised fans by dropping their debut self-titled LP Monday night, which was primarily recorded and mixed by famed grunge-era producer, Jack Endino. The band also recently performed a secret show at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture, which Cameron shared a photo of on Instagram.

Novoselic previously hinted at the album’s existence in February, according to NME. “I am really busy trying to finish a record. In the middle of some hangups — looking for a mid-March release,” the Nirvana bassist said in a now-deleted tweet. “But it’s a secret, so don’t tell anybody!”

Thayil also suggested in a video interview last month that he would likely reunite with his former bandmates in some capacity. “I think the three of us have an interest in doing new things,” he said of Cameron and Soundgarden bassist Ben Shepherd. “We certainly like working together.”

The album’s release, which is currently limited to online streaming services, wasn’t without its hiccups. “Reports coming over 3rd Secret hotline that album is still not on Apple Music,” read an announcement posted to the band’s website shortly after the record dropped. “Please be patient as work was uploaded Saturday night and needs time to get out to streaming platforms.”

 

In This Article: 3rd Secret, album announcement, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden

Newswire

