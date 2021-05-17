311 Plot ‘Live From the Ride’ Tour

311 have announced the dates for their “Live From the Ride” tour. The 36-date tour launches on August 21st in Camden, New Jersey, and runs into the fall before the trek wraps up at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California on October 17th. Special guests Iration and Iya Terra will tour in support of 311 on select dates.
Last summer, 311 were slated to tour in support of Incubus. 311 would have performed in all 50 states in celebration of their 30th anniversary during that run, but the tour was canceled due to the pandemic.
Named after the band’s livestream series “Live From the Hive” that they launched following the halt of touring last year, the Omaha band’s “Live From the Ride” tour includes stops in major cities throughout the U.S. Tickets go on sale on Friday on Ticketmaster, with presale offerings available beginning Tuesday via the band’s website.
311 released their 13th LP, Voyager, in 2019.
311 Tour Dates
August 21 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 22 – Farmingville, NY @ Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill
August 24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
August 26 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
August 28 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
August 29 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
September 1 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier 6 / MECU Pavilion
September 2 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
September 4 – Wilmington, NC @ Riverfront Park Amphitheater
September 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Hops & Hogs Festival
September 7 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
September 8 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater
September 10 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
September 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ SummerFest
September 12 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater
September 15 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
September 16 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
September 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
September 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
September 21 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 22 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
September 24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
September 25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
September 29 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 30 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC
October 2 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
October 3 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
October 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
October 7 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
October 8 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
October 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Heart Health Park
October 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 15 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
October 16 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 17 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre