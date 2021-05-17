311 Plot ‘Live From the Ride’ Tour

311 have announced the dates for their “Live From the Ride” tour. The 36-date tour launches on August 21st in Camden, New Jersey, and runs into the fall before the trek wraps up at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California on October 17th. Special guests Iration and Iya Terra will tour in support of 311 on select dates.

Last summer, 311 were slated to tour in support of Incubus. 311 would have performed in all 50 states in celebration of their 30th anniversary during that run, but the tour was canceled due to the pandemic.

Named after the band’s livestream series “Live From the Hive” that they launched following the halt of touring last year, the Omaha band’s “Live From the Ride” tour includes stops in major cities throughout the U.S. Tickets go on sale on Friday on Ticketmaster, with presale offerings available beginning Tuesday via the band’s website.

311 released their 13th LP, Voyager, in 2019.

311 Tour Dates

August 21 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 22 – Farmingville, NY @ Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill

August 24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 26 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

August 28 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

August 29 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 1 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier 6 / MECU Pavilion

September 2 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September 4 – Wilmington, NC @ Riverfront Park Amphitheater

September 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Hops & Hogs Festival

September 7 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 8 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater

September 10 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ SummerFest

September 12 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater

September 15 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

September 16 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

September 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

September 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

September 21 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 22 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

September 24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

September 29 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 30 ­– Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC

October 2 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 3 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

October 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

October 7 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

October 8 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

October 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Heart Health Park

October 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 15 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

October 16 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 17 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre