Watch 311 Reflect on Fans, Career in ‘Enlarged to Show Detail 3’ Doc Trailer

Alt-rock stalwarts 311 offer an inside look at their lives on the road, on stage and at home in the trailer for their upcoming documentary, Enlarged to Show Detail 3, which will fittingly screen in theaters for one night only on March 11th (3/11).

The clip features interviews with the band as they reflect on their 20-year career, as well as their close relationship with their fans. The trailer also teases an array of behind-the-scenes footage, a mix of live performances shot by professionals and concertgoers, plus candid testimonials from devoted 311 fans.

“It’s fun to play in this band, it’s fun to be in this band, and it’s fun to be appreciated by the people who appreciate our music,” says bassist P-Nut Hexum.

311 produced Enlarged to Show Detail 3 with Wayne Price, the director of the country-focused 2015 documentary, Heartworn Highways Revisited. The film follows the band’s previous two Enlarged projects, which were released in 1996 and 2001.

Prior to the debut of Enlarged to Show Detail 3, 311 will launch a U.S. tour that kicks off February 25th in Orlando, Florida.