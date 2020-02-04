 311 Plot 30th Anniversary Tour in All 50 States - Rolling Stone
311 Plot 30th Anniversary Tour in all 50 States

Omaha band will be supported by Incubus this summer

Angie Martoccio

311

311 have announced an extensive North American tour in honor of their 30th anniversary; they'll be playing some shows with Incubus.

Steve Eichner/WireImage/Getty Images

311 have announced an extensive North American tour to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

The “50 Dates in 50 States” tour kicks off with two nights at Mardi Gras in New Orleans, with the band performing at the Fillmore on February 20th and 21st. They’ll hit major cities across the spring, including three nights at the MGM’s Park Theater in Las Vegas from March 11th through the 13h.

For the summer leg of the tour — which kicks off on July 15th in Auburn, Washington — the Omaha, Nebraska, band will be supported by Incubus. They’ll wrap up in Noblesville, Indiana on September 5th.

311 released their 13th LP, Voyager, last summer. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

311 Tour Dates

February 20 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
February 21 —  New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
February 22 — Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Casino
Mach 5 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
March 6 — Boise, ID @ Revolution Event Center
March 7 —  Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort
March 11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM
March 12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM
March 13 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM
April 25 — Panama City, FL @ SandJam Fest
June 6 — Anchorage, AK @ Moose’s Tooth
July 15 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
July 17 — Concord , CA @ Concord Pavilion
July 18 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
July 19 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
July 22 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 25 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 26 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre
July 28 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 29 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
July 30 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 2 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 4 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 6 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
August 7 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 8 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 11 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 12 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 14 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 15 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
August 16 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 18 — Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
August 19 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 21 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 22 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 23 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 26 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 28 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago
August 29 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 30 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
September 1 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
September 2 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
September 4 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
September 5 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

