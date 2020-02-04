311 Plot 30th Anniversary Tour in all 50 States

311 have announced an extensive North American tour to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

The “50 Dates in 50 States” tour kicks off with two nights at Mardi Gras in New Orleans, with the band performing at the Fillmore on February 20th and 21st. They’ll hit major cities across the spring, including three nights at the MGM’s Park Theater in Las Vegas from March 11th through the 13h.

For the summer leg of the tour — which kicks off on July 15th in Auburn, Washington — the Omaha, Nebraska, band will be supported by Incubus. They’ll wrap up in Noblesville, Indiana on September 5th.

311 released their 13th LP, Voyager, last summer. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

311 Tour Dates

February 20 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

February 21 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

February 22 — Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Casino

Mach 5 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

March 6 — Boise, ID @ Revolution Event Center

March 7 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

March 11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

March 12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

March 13 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

April 25 — Panama City, FL @ SandJam Fest

June 6 — Anchorage, AK @ Moose’s Tooth

July 15 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

July 17 — Concord , CA @ Concord Pavilion

July 18 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 19 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 22 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 25 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 26 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre

July 28 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 29 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 30 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 2 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 4 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 6 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 7 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 8 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 11 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 12 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 14 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 15 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

August 16 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 18 — Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

August 19 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 21 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 22 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 23 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 26 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 28 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

August 29 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 30 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 1 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

September 2 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

September 4 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

September 5 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center