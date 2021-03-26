24kGoldn Enters the Fun House For ‘3, 2, 1’ on ‘Fallon’

24kGoldn appeared on The Tonight Show to perform his track “3, 2, 1.” Appearing in a trippy fun house-themed set, the TikTok rapper gave a dynamic rendition of the song, which comes off his debut album El Dorado.

El Dorado, out March 26, features appearances from Future, Dababy, Swae Lee and Iann Dior. It includes 24kGoldn’s hit single “Mood,” which which became one of the biggest hits of 2020, spending numerous weeks on Rolling Stone’s 100 Songs Chart and hitting Number One on two non-consecutive weeks.

The rapper spoke with Rolling Stone earlier this year, calling himself “the Steve Jobs of the music industry right now.” While he’s gotten a lot of his recent success through TikTok, 24kGoldn noted that his music career is more expansive than that.

“When I was in high school, everyone called me a SoundCloud rapper, now I’m a TikTok rapper,” he said. “I don’t blame the people who say that. It’s easier for people to put you in a box than accept the whole of your being. With time, people will realize I’m here to stay and that I’m a true artist, not a fad.”

He added, “You can’t box me in, and I’ve proven that again and again. I learned in my life usually the world has to catch up to me, not the other way around. Yeah, I’m a rapper, but I’m also a rock star, an R&B singer, and whatever the fuck else I want to be that day. I don’t box myself in. I’m just Goldn.”