23 Prince Albums, New Anthology Come to Streaming Services

Prince completists rejoice: The majority of the singer’s recorded output during the 1990s and 2000s has finally arrived on streaming services.

Until now, a limited slice of Prince’s catalog was available on most streaming services. Luckily, that slice included his indispensable Eighties LPs like Dirty Mind, Purple Rain and Sign o’ the Times. But on streaming services, the latter half of Prince’s career effectively disappeared.

That started to change in June, when Prince’s estate reached a deal with Sony to acquire the distribution rights to 35 of the singer’s albums. 23 of those titles are now available on services like Apple Music and Spotify, including several LPs stocked with late-period Prince gems like Crystal Ball (“So Dark”), Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic (“Man o’ War”), Musicology (“Call My Name”), Planet Earth (“Chelsea Rodgers”), 20Ten (“Sticky Like Glue”) and more.

In addition, the Prince estate has curated another compilation of the artist’s later work, creatively titled Prince Anthology: 1995 – 2010. The album cherrypicks 37 tracks from Prince’s late 1990s and 2000s output; for those who are daunted by the sudden availability of 23 previously un-streamable albums, the anthology is the place to start.

Prince’s relationship with streaming was frequently hostile. In 2015, he pulled his albums from all streaming services except Tidal. Following the singer’s death, his estate allowed for various Prince LPs and compilations to reappear on services like Spotify and Apple Music beginning in February 2017.

Prince Anthology: 1995-2010 Tracklist

1. Emancipation (from Emancipation, 1996)

2. Black Sweat (from 3121, 2006)

3. P. Control (from The Gold Experience, 1995)

4. Crucial (from Crystal Ball, 1998)

5. The Love We Make (from Emancipation, 1996)

6. Eye Hate U (from The Gold Experience, 1995)

7. The Greatest Romance Ever Sold (from Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic, 1999)

8. Eye Love U, But Eye Don’t Trust U (from Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic, 1999)

9. Gold (from The Gold Experience, 1995)

10. Guitar (from Planet Earth, 2007)

11. Dream Factory (from Crystal Ball, 1998)

12. The Work Part 1 (from The Rainbow Children, 2001)

13. Call My Name (from Musicology, 2004)

14. Strays of The World (from Crystal Ball, 1998)

15. Shhh (from The Gold Experience, 1995)

16. Dreamer (from LOtUSFLOW3R, 2009)

17. Chaos and Disorder (from Chaos and Disorder, 1996)

18. Endorphinmachine (from The Gold Experience, 1995)

19. Musicology (from Musicology, 2004)

20. Northside (from The Slaughterhouse, 2004)

21. When Eye Lay My Hands on U (from The Chocolate Invasion, 2004)

22. Beautiful Strange (from Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic, 2001)

23. Future Soul Song (from 20Ten, 2010)

24. Empty Room (from C-Note, 2004)

25. 3rd Eye (from The Truth, 1998)

26. U’re Gonna C Me (from One Nite Alone…, 2002)

27. Dinner With Delores (from Chaos and Disorder, 1996)

28. Ol’ Skool Company (from MPLSoUND, 2009)

29. 4ever (from LOtUSFLOW3R, 2009)

30. West (from N.E.W.S., 2003)

31. Xpedition (from Xpectation, 2003)

32. Muse 2 The Pharaoh (from The Rainbow Children, 2001)

33. Somewhere Here On Earth (from Planet Earth, 2007)

34. U Make My Sun Shine (from The Chocolate Invasion, 2004)

35. 1+1+1 Is 3 (from The Rainbow Children, 2001)

36. Chelsea Rodgers (from Planet Earth, 2007)

37. We March (from The Gold Experience, 1995)

Newly streaming Prince albums: