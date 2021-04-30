 21 Savage Drops New Video 'Spiral' From 'Saw' Spinoff Soundtrack - Rolling Stone
21 Savage Drops New Video ‘Spiral’ From ‘Saw’ Spinoff Soundtrack

Rapper also serves as executive producer on soundtrack for Chris Rock-starring horror sequel

21 Savage has shared his new video for “Spiral,” the title track from the soundtrack for Spiral: From The Book of Saw, executive produced by the rapper.

Keeping with the bloody, claustrophobic theme of the horror franchise, 21 Savage filmed the video for “Spiral” in a Saw-inspired escape room in Las Vegas, with the straitjacketed rapper hung upside down in an homage to a scene from the first film in the Saw series.

“I’m gonna let ‘em spin like a spiral / I don’t got no love for no rival / Put him on the news, he went viral,” 21 Savage raps on the track.

21 Savage, a horror film fan who named his label Slaughter Gang as a nod to the genre, serves as music executive producer for the soundtrack of Spiral: From The Book of Saw, a spinoff film starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. Both the film and the soundtrack arrive May 14th.

“Spiral” marks 21 Savage’s first release since his Savage Mode 2 collaboration with Metro Boomin in October 2020.

